PACT to perform musical adaption of ‘James and the Giant Peach’

The Polo Area Community Theatre is scheduled to perform a musical adaption of Roald Dahl's "James and the Giant Peach." Pictured are Mady Weilacher (center) as James. From left are Bailey Kibodeaux as Earthworm, Mardi Huffstuttler as Ladybug, Jeff Davidson as Grasshopper, Rae Brunner as Spider and Morgan Ayling as Centipede. (Photo provided by Polo Area Community Theatre)

POLO — The Polo Area Community Theatre is set to perform a musical adaption of Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach.”

In the story, James discovers a magic potion that results in a massive peach and launches a journey of enormous proportion. He is joined on his incredible voyage over the ocean by human-sized insects with oversized personalities.

The musical adaption of the classic children’s book is chock full of fun and entertaining songs that will delight audiences of all ages.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 20, 21 and 27, and 2 p.m. Sept. 22 and 28 at the Polo Township Hall, 117 N. Franklin, Ave., Polo.

Mady Weilacher plays James, while Bailey Kibodeaux is Earthworm, Mardi Huffstuttler is Ladybug, Jeff Davidson is Grasshopper, Rae Brunner is Spider and Morgan Ayling is Centipede.

Tickets can be purchased at www.PoloTheatre.org, at the door or by mail to PACT Tickets, Box 36, Polo IL, 61064.

Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for seniors 60 and above and $10 for children 12 and under. Groups of 10 or more adults can purchase tickets in advance for $12 per person.