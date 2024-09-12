Mt. Morris offers Back Roads Market on Sept. 28

Hough's Maple Tree Lane will be one of four local businesses taking part in the Back Roads Market on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

MT. MORRIS – The fifth annual Back Roads Market will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and will give everyone the chance to spend a fall day traveling the Mt. Morris countryside amid cornfields and scenery.

Four stops are offered this year on the Back Roads Market tour:

• Hough’s Maple Lane Farm, 3788 N. Mount Morris Road

Satisfy your maple cravings. Choose from syrup, cinnamon rolls, honey and candies. Also, find some dog treats, vegetables, pumpkins and many more goodies. Featured vendors will have vintage goods, pottery, Harry’s yard art and 815 Farm Girl air fresheners.

• Berry View Orchard, 7504 W. Midtown Road

Here, you will find the best apple cider doughnuts, slushies, a variety of juicy apples, aronia berries, a farm store filled with treats, jams, Simple Comfort candles, Lynnie’s Kitchen Goodies and Nelson Farms Meats. The event also will feature 102.3 The Coyote.

• Funky Junk, 6410 W. Grove Road

More than a dozen vendors will have vintage goods, refurbished furniture, retro items, primitives, relics, collectibles, local advertising, “Junko-Lanterns” and more! Don’t forget to grab a variety of some yummy baked goods from Bobbi’s Country Catering. Food concessions will be available at this stop.

• Vintage Chicks and Feeds, 700 Route 72, Leaf River

This store is celebrating 10 years in business during the Back Roads Market tour. It will be offering 10% off everything Vintage & Feed, as well as have giveaways and treats. Enjoy unique vintage and primitives, as well as local artisans and complete feed. Browse through this quaint store filled with soaps, lotions, local honey, antiques, barn goods, Dixie Belle Paints and more.

Signs will be posted to help motorists navigate their way through the Back Roads Market.