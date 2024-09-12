Ganymedes’ final games of the 2024 season are Sunday in Creston

Oregon Ganymede third baseman “Dollar” Bill Roschi zeroes in on the ball at the 21st annual World Tournament of Historic Base Ball in Dearborn, Mich., on Aug. 10. The team plays its final games of the 2024 season on Sunday in Creston. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – The Ganymedes, Oregon’s vintage base ball team, will end the 2024 season with two games Sunday, Sept. 15, in Creston.

Game times for the 1858-rules base ball matches are at noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m. behind Creston Elementary School, 202 W. South St.

“The games are part of the annual Creston Booster Days event, and there are other things going on at the same time. NPR WNIJ will be there to do a story about vintage base ball,” Ganymedes manager Mark Herman said. “The DuPage County Plowboys Base Ball Club will be joining us for this Sunday’s games in Creston as well.”

The Ganymedes will be playing Creston at 1:30 p.m., followed by a game with the Plowboys at 3 p.m.

Game schedule

Noon – Creston vs. DuPage

1:30 p.m. – Creston vs. Oregon

3 p.m. – Oregon vs. DuPage