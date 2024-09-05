NAMI Sauk Area spreading suicide prevention awareness with September programming

STERLING — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a crucial time dedicated to raising awareness about mental health.

NAMI Sauk Area will highlight the importance of suicide prevention and provide resources by actively engaging in initiatives to support and educate the community throughout September, according to a news release. NAMI Sauk Area is a branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness that serves Whiteside, Carroll, Lee and Ogle counties.

Suicide is a major public health concern. In 2022, more than 48,000 Americans died by suicide, making it the 12th leading cause of death in the U.S. It is crucial to recognize warning signs, such as persistent feelings of hopelessness, social withdrawal, increased substance use, giving away possessions and verbal cues of suicidal thoughts.

NAMI Sauk Area will host a presentation called “Mental Illness & Hospitalizations: What Families Should Know” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Rooted Wellness, 3101 Freeport Road, Sterling. Speakers Amy Meyer, who works in the CGH behavioral unit, and Mary Thormahlen, NAMI In Our Own Voice presenter, will provide insights on hospitalization and suicidal ideation for loved ones.

The organization will host a suicideTALK presentation by Jeff Hippen during the Survivors of Suicide Support Group at 6:30 Sept. 26 at 300 W. South St., Morrison. The presentation, which aims to end the stigma around suicide and help people understand it better, is open to the public.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 10- to 14-year-olds and the third leading cause among 15- to 24-year-olds.

NAMI Sauk Area is committed to raising awareness and preventing youth suicide. Members will distribute silicone bracelets, bookmarks and informational resources to 7,000 high school students across Whiteside, Lee, Ogle and Carroll counties. This initiative is aimed at increasing awareness of the 988 Lifeline during Suicide Prevention Awareness Week and ensuring that young people have access to important information about mental health and support services.

Through a grant for NAMI Illinois Youth and Young Adult Mental Health Collaborative, NAMI Sauk Area will be hosting a state training for NAMI Ending the Silence at Rooted Wellness, Sterling, on Sept. 28-29. Applications are due by Sept. 16. NAMI Sauk Area is looking for people to take the training to teach the course at local high schools.

They are also looking for young adults to help describe their journey from mental illness to recovery. Ending the Silence is a free, evidence-based, 50-minute session designed for middle and high school students. Students will learn about mental health conditions through a brief presentation, short videos and personal testimony from a young adult who describes their journey to recovery.

One of the main focuses of this year’s awareness campaign is to promote the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Launched in July 2022, 988 is a free, confidential, 24/7 hotline that provides immediate support to individuals in crisis or those who are concerned about someone else. By calling or texting 988, individuals can connect with trained crisis counselors who offer emotional support, crisis intervention and resources for ongoing help.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has designated Sept. 8 as 988 Day, further emphasizing the importance of the hotline and encouraging communities to spread the word about this resource.

Find more information at namisaukarea.org.