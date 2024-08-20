Historic Chana School to be subject of ‘Those Were the Days’ program Aug. 31

OREGON — The Chana School will be the subject of the next “Those Were The Days” program at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Oregon train depot.

“The Chana School 1883 to 2003 and Beyond” will be presented by Connie Stauffer of Chana School Museum. A new PowerPoint will show a collection of pictures from the beginning efforts to save the old 1883 Chana School from destruction, the moving of the school to Oregon Park East, 201 N. River Road, the restoration of the schoolhouse and the use of the school today.

The historic two-room schoolhouse stands as an example of rural education in Midwest America. It is a pure style of Italianate architecture. The building was included on The National Register of Historical Places in 2005. It is the only two-room wooden school from Illinois on the National Register. Less than 1% of all sites on the National Register of Historical Places are moved buildings, so the Chana School holds a unique claim.

Those Were the Days programs are held at the Oregon Depot, 400 Collins St., Oregon.

For more information about this or other depot programs, call Roger Cain at 815-757-9715, Chris Martin at 815-742-8471 or Otto Dick at 815-440-0639.