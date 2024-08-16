Timber Lane Playhouse presents ‘Jekyll & Hyde’

MOUNT CARROLL — Timber Lake Playhouse’s 2024 summer season comes to a close with “Jekyll & Hyde.” The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on the Timber Lake Playhouse stage in the musical phenomenon based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson.

Featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, “Jekyll & Hyde” has mesmerized audiences all over the world.

A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll (played by Phillip Bryan) is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind’s most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde. Murder and chaos are pitted against love and virtue in this sweeping gothic musical. Kristin Wetherington and Kelly Murphy (Lucy and Emma, respectively) complete the trifecta.

TLP Artistic Director Tommy Ranieri directs “Jekyll & Hyde.” Trent Soyster is the choreographer. Ryan Schaefer is fight choreographer and Matt Surico is music director. Production stage manager is Meg Rosenberg and assistant stage managers are Julia Gangemi and Camille Marie.

The work of scenic designer Spencer Donovan, costume designer Chakira Doherty, props designer Heather Kuhn, sound designer Rory Shea, lighting designer Sam Weiser and resident company members such as technical director Brian Wasserman, head electrician Abi Farnsworth, wardrobe team Nile Michelle and Rachel McElwain and A2 Evan Lettieri transport the audience to Victorian England, where the story is set.