Timber Lake Playhouse to present ‘Clue: On Stage’ through Aug. 11

MOUNT CARROLL — The classic board game Clue will be brought to life at Timber Lake Playhouse with “Clue: On Stage” from Aug. 1-11.

“Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, ‘Clue: On Stage’ is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery,” said Dan Danielowski, TLP executive director.

The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by the butler Wadsworth, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. “Clue: On Stage” is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out who did it, where and with what.

Cody Jolly returns to the TLP stage as Wadsworth, the butler. The suspects are portrayed by TLP Resident Company members Morgan Milone (Miss Scarlet), Sitare Sadeghi (Mrs. Peacock), Malaika Wanjiku (Mrs. White), Adam Brett (Colonel Mustard), Joshua Credle (Professor Plum), and Lucas Diego Marinetto (Mr. Green). Caroline Lynch Desmarais takes on the role of Yvette, and Gabriela Hernandez and Kyle Ahmeer Bethea complete the ensemble.

“Clue: On Stage” is adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. TLP’s production is directed by Cameron King, costumes by Nile Michelle, scenic design by Spencer Donovan, sound design by Rory Shea and lighting design by Abi Farnsworth.

Information and tickets for all Timber Lake events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at 815-244-2035. The Box Office is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and through intermission on performance days.