Retired teachers association to award 3 scholarships

The Ogle-Lee Retired Teachers Association will award three $500 scholarships this year. Two will be from the Ogle-Lee RTA, and one will be the Pamela J. Farris Scholarship.

Candidates for the Ogle-Lee scholarship must be enrolled as a junior or senior majoring in education at an accredited school and must reside in Ogle or Lee County.

Candidates for the Pamela J. Farris Scholarship must be enrolled as a junior or senior majoring in elementary or middle school education at Northern Illinois University. There are no county restrictions.

Applications are available online at ogleleertaonline.weebly.com.

Applications are due by Aug. 16 to Phil Bratta, 5631 Fair Oaks Drive, Davis Junction, IL 61020.

The scholarship winners will be announced Sept. 10. For information, call Bratta at 815-520-5312.