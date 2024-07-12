German Valley Days offers plenty of family fun July 19-21

Contestants for German Valley Days' 2023 Little Miss and Mister contest perform a dance routine for the judges and crowd. This year's festival begins July 19. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

GERMAN VALLEY — The 51st Annual German Valley Days Festival will kick-off at 5 p.m., Friday, July 19.

Evening activities will include a Build Your Taco Fundraiser, Baseball and Softball All Star Games and the showing of the movie, “Sandlot”.

Activities will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 20 with a pancake breakfast and FHN Health Screenings at the German Valley Fire Station, 600 Church Street.

Also planned are a 5K & Kids Fun Run, car show at 326 S. Bunker Hill Road, antique tractor show, basketball shooting contest, Bags tournament, parade, Prize Bingo, stage performance by “Just 4 Fun” Band, pork chop dinner at the fire station, free hearing and retinal screenings by the Lions of Illinois Foundation at the fire station, the presentation of MVP Award, a stage show by Magician Steve Belliveau and fireworks.

Children’s attractions will include a pig scramble, coloring contest, Kiddie Tractor Pull, petting zoo, Big Bubble Times with Jason Kollum, Hacky Sack with Adam Linder, Little Miss and Mister Pageant, Panning for Gold, Inflatables and a Bounce House.

Food Trucks, craft sales, Summer Rec Ice Cream Booth, inflatables and the bounce house will be available Friday evening and all day Saturday.

The German Valley Historical Museum, will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and will reopen following the parade. The Historical Society will sponsor Trolley Tours, visiting historical points of interest at 10:30 a.m., 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Passengers may board at the museum, 805 Church Street. There is a $5.00 fee.

Sunday events are a Community Worship Service in the Ben Miller Park at 9:30 a.m. with sign up for a Whiffle Ball Tournament to begin at 11:30 a.m.