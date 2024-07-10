Program about Polo and the Underground Railroad is July 10

POLO – Betty Obendorf of the Polo Historical Society will present a program about Polo’s role in the Underground Railroad at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 10.

Obendorf originally researched the topic 20 years ago and recently updated the information because so many new residents were inquiring about it.

The public is invited to attend the program.

“It is sure to be well attended so please note that it will be held at the Polo Senior Center, 101 E Mason St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 7 p.m.,” said Linda Gall, society member. “Come learn about the folks who moved here from New York for the purpose of establishing an Underground Railroad route for Freedom Seekers and how they implemented their plan. Find out about who they were and also how Polo may qualify for special Underground Railroad signage.”