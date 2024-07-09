Free music continues Friday nights in Mt. Morris

The Sting Rays played before a new Jamboree record crowd of 1,350 on Friday, July 5, 2024. Howard & the White Boys will perform on Friday, July 12. The show starts at 7 p.m. (Photo by Jeff Bold)

MT. MORRIS — Howard & the White Boys will return to the Jamboree Music Series on the bandshell at 7 p.m. Friday, July 12.

“Howard & the White Boys began jamming together just for fun, but their fast-growing popularity soon convinced them they could make a career of it. After only a few months, they got their first big break by opening for B.B. King. Their reputation grew in Chicago and they began performing with the biggest names in blues: Koko Taylor, Otis Rush, Albert King, Junior Wells, Lonnie Brooks, Luther Allison, Bo Diddley, and Chuck Berry,” said Larry Ubben, organizer for the Jamboree.

The band is comprised of Howard McCullum on bass and vocals; Rocco Calipari, guitar; Pete Galanis, guitar; and Jim Christopulos, drums.

Concessions for the evening will be provided by Leaf River Lions, serving Italian beef sandwiches, chips and drinks.

“Just 4 Fun ice cream will be with us, and Bill’s Famous Lemonade will be there as well,” said Ubben. “All starting at 6 p.m.”

Ewe and Me Acres will have a fresh produce stand with a variety of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies and dog treats on the Campus along with other craft and plant vendors, from 5-8 p.m.

Friday, July 19 - Chicago Tribute Anthology

Chicago Tribute Anthology is on the bill from 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 19.

“CTA brings to life the ‘Golden Age’ of Chicago by meticulously recreating many of the great songs from the band’s first 11 albums,” said Ubben. Members include Tom Anderson, Paul Bata, Terry Geraci, Paul Mabin, Chuck Parrish, Reed Pauley, Dan Peters and John Springbrunn.

Concessions for the evening will be provided by both the Mt. Morris Moose Lodge, who will be serving chicken strips, french fries, cheese fries, onion rings, cheese curds, pop and water, and the Oregon Lions Club, serving pork chop sandwiches, brats, pop and water.

