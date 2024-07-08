Kiddie Parade brings sea of decorations and Eras Tour to Let Freedom Ring

Aurora Mills, 6, of Byron, decorated her ATV in a Taylor Swift theme for the Kiddie Parade at the Let Freedom Ring festival in Mt. Morris on Friday, July 5, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

MT. MORRIS – Aurora Mills of Byron cruised into the Let Freedom Ring’s Kiddie Parade on her bedazzled battery-powered ATV complete with a Eras Tour nod to one of her besties – Taylor Swift.

The six-year-old was one of 51 entries in this year’s Kiddie Parade that included bikes, trikes, wagons, and even two kids dressed as firecrackers.

But it was all about Taylor for Aurora. “See the jewels on the front kind of look like eyes,” she said dressed in Taylor Swift-themed attire and a Eras tour sign on the back of “her ride”.

Aurora’s entry was also a hit with judges who awarded her effort with a trophy in the “float” division.

Taking a more traditional path with the entry, Harlan and Ellis Frye, 7 and 3, of Mt. Morris, walked in the parade as little firecrackers, compete with bright blue hats.

Winners of the Kiddie Parade in each category were: Bikes, Elizabeth Newcomer; Tricycles, Warren Druien; Costumes, Harlan and Ellis Frye; and Floats, Aurora Mills; and Adleigh, Rowan, and Reed Wehmhoefer.

This year’s event was emceed by Candice King, a meteorologist with WTVO in Rockford.

Harlan and Ellis Fry, 7 and 4, of Mt. Morris, were dressed as firecrackers for the Kiddie Parade at the Let Freedom Ring festival in Mt. Morris on Friday, July 5, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

Austin Anderson, 7, of Madison, Wisconsin, leads the pack on his red bicycle att the start of the Kiddie Parade at the Let Freedom Ring festival in Mt. Morris on Friday, July 5, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)