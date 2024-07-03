Free music continues at Jamboree concerts in Mt. Morris

The StingRays performed at the Jamboree in Mt. Morris in July 2021. They return to town on July 5. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

MT. MORRIS – Free music continues this week and next in Mt. Morris.

July 4: Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones

Fresh off a June 14 performance at the Jamboree Music Summer Concert series, Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones will perform a free concert for the Let Freedom Ring Festival from 6 to 8 p.m. July 4 at the former David L. Rahn Junior High School, 105 W. Brayton Road.

“They’ve been performing rock and roll hits of the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s, as well as surf, rockabilly and original songs for over 20 years, and after their impressive show here in June, many of the 950 people who saw him that night are sure to want to return to see this dynamic band again,” said Larry Ubben, Jamboree organizer.

Concessions for the evening will be provided by the Let Freedom Ring Committee, which will serve sloppy Joes, hot dogs, chips, soda, water and root beer floats. Bill’s Famous Lemonade will be there, too.

July 5 - The StingRays

Chicago’s oldies rock and roll band, the StingRays, is back Friday, July 5, for a two-hour concert from 7 to 9 p.m.

“Everyone fortunate enough to have seen this exciting and engaging act will fondly remember the dynamic stage presence of this wonderful band and will attest to the ‘do not miss’ grade level of their show,” Ubben said. “The StingRays love interacting with audiences through trivia, dance contests and joining people in the audience. They always get the crowd singing and dancing to songs from the ‘50s through the ‘70s.”

Concessions for the evening will be provided by the Ogle County Beef Producers, serving ribeye steak sandwiches, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, all-beef hot dogs, water and soft drinks.

Grandpa’s Ice Cream and Bill’s Famous Lemonade will be there, as well, starting at 6 p.m.

The Let Freedom Ring Car Show will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wesley Avenue in front of the bandshell during the concert.

“It’s also alumni night on the campus that evening, and all Mounders are encouraged to attend,” Ubben said. “On either side of the bandshell, the Sandstone Encore Art Gallery will feature a new show, and the new location of the Mt. Morris Historical Museum in the newly renovated College Hall will both be open during the concert.”

July 12 - Howard & the White Boys

Howard & the White Boys return to the bandshell at 7 p.m. Friday, July 12.

“Howard & the White Boys began jamming together just for fun, but their fast-growing popularity soon convinced them they could make a career of it. After only a few months, they got their first big break by opening for B.B. King. Their reputation grew in Chicago and they began performing with the biggest names in blues: Koko Taylor, Otis Rush, Albert King, Junior Wells, Lonnie Brooks, Luther Allison, Bo Diddley and Chuck Berry,” said Ubben.

The band is comprised of Howard McCullum - bass, vocals; Rocco Calipari - guitar; Pete Galanis - guitar; and Jim Christopulos - drums.

Concessions for the evening will be provided by Leaf River Lions, serving Italian beef sandwiches, chips and drinks.

“Just 4 Fun ice cream will be with us, and Bill’s Famous Lemonade will be there as well,” said Ubben. “All starting at 6 p.m.”

Ewe and Me Acres will have a fresh produce stand with a variety of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies and dog treats on the Campus along with other craft and plant vendors, from 5-8 p.m.