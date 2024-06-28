P.E.O Chapter IU announces scholarship winners

Pictured, left to right, are: Pam Steele, of Chapter IU, and scholarship winners Emily Watters, Teagan Champley, Olivia Thomas, and Jody Thomas, of Chapter IU.. (Photo provided by Pam Steele)

OREGON – Oregon P.E.O. Chapter IU has announced their recent 2024 scholarship recipients.

Chapter IU’s Star Scholarship winner was Teagan Champley who will attend Florida Tech in the fall.

Chapter IU has awarded two locally established scholarships to Emily Waters, attending Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter, Minnesota, and Oliva Thomas who will attend Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The International P.E.O. Star Scholarship was established to provide non-renewable scholarships to exceptional high school graduating women to attend accredited post-secondary educational institutions in the United States and Canada.

The Philanthropic Educational Organization is a group of women who are purposeful and passionate about celebrating, supporting and motivating women. Our mission is to help women around the world advance through education.