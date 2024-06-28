Encore! Mt. Morris Art Show seeking entries

Old Sandstone is one of the buildings located on Mt. Morris' historic campus. It is now home to the Encore! Mt. Morris art gallery. It was once the headquarters for the Watt Publishing Company before the company moved to Rockford. (Earleen Hinton)

MOUNT MORRIS — Encore! Mt. Morris’s August art show in the Old Sandstone Gallery is calling for entries. The deadline to send in an application of up to three pieces is July 19. The show theme is “We Live in the Middle,” an art show featuring all kinds of media.

Encore! Mt. Morris’ third gallery show of the 2024 season might include “middle” landscape scenes from your county, state or country (the Midwest), “middle” family portraits, or your idea of “middle.” Entry fee is $20.

Artists may submit up to three images of their original works for consideration. Applications are available online at encoremtmorris.com. Click on the Fine Art Show registration button. You may fill out the application online (preferred; attach your digital picture and entry fee) or print the application and send your packet to the Village Hall, 105 W. Lincoln St., Mt Morris. Additional printed applications are available at the Village Hall for those without Internet access.

A jury will select those pieces to be included in the show and a judge will select the awards, which will be announced on opening night, Aug. 2. For additional information, visit the the website, contact mollyb@encoremtmorris.com or leave a message at Village Hall (815-734-6425) and someone will get back to you.

Encore! Mt. Morris is composed of volunteers committed to developing Mt. Morris into a unique, thriving rural and cultural arts destination in northwest Illinois. Volunteers and donations are welcome.

The Encore! multi-purpose art gallery is located on the historic Mt. Morris College campus in the oldest building in Mt. Morris, a preserved sandstone building used for science classes at the college and later converted to Watt Publishing Company.