Sign up now for art classes offered by Encore! Mt. Morris

MOUNT MORRIS — Encore! Mt. Morris, a non-profit arts organization in Mt. Morris, is sponsoring some exciting arts experiences the week of July 22-24, from 10 a.m.-noon, at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove community center (South McKendrie Ave).

Classes are as follows:

Music Class, Beth Nelson Chase, Instructor. Kindergarten through second grade in fall 2024.

Music and movement sessions will include interactive singing, movement with various rhythms and musical styles. K-2 kids will also have an opportunity to learn beginning musical notation and play rhythm instruments in accompaniment to songs and recorded music. These music fundamentals will be used to teach concepts, communicate messages, explore abilities, enhance creativity and have fun.

Visual Arts Class, Sharon Asp and Kelly Handschuh, instructors. Third through fifth grade in fall 2024.

Students will focus on creating their own masterpieces by experimenting with various media such as printmaking, cut paper, pencil drawing, pastels, and painting. Third- through fifth-graders will be encouraged to express their personality in their artwork.

Theater Class, July 22-23 (A third class will be held in the evening later in the week.) David Sheeley and Performance Arts Guild friends, Instructors. Sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders in fall 2024.

The Performing Arts Guild invites youths sixth through eighth grade to attend a three-day event in which they will have the opportunity to learn the process of creating a play from the planning stage to when the show is performed. They’ll experience how a play is selected, the audition process relating to how the cast is chosen, the concept of set construction, the various areas of the stage, props that are needed, along with costume design and selection. They’ll also become familiar with all the important people who work behind the scenes as members of the production team.

To register for any of the three classes, go to encoremtmorris.com and click on the Kids Summer Classes button or fill out a form at the Mt. Morris Village Hall.

See more details on the website or contact mollyb@encoremtmorris.com or leave a message at Village Hall at 815-734-6425.