Oregon commissioners approve separation agreement with police chief

OREGON — City commissioners approved a separation agreement with their police chief Tuesday night.

“After an extended period of time during which Chief Joseph Brooks has been off duty for various personal reasons, the nature of which I am not at liberty to discuss, we have come to a mutual agreement to end his employment with the city of Oregon, effective July 1,” City Manager Darin DeHaan said in a written statement after an executive session by commissioners.

Brooks was appointed chief in 2022 after Shawn Melville left the city to pursue other employment.

He had been employed with the Oregon Police Department since 2002, after serving for one year with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. He rose through the ranks from corporal to sergeant to lieutenant before being named chief.

The separation agreement was approved by commissioners after a short executive session that followed their regular meeting.

“I want to thank Chief Brooks for his 22 years of dedicated service to the city of Oregon and to our citizens,” DeHaan said. “On behalf of Mayor Ken Williams and the Oregon City Council, we wish Chief Brooks well in his future endeavors.”

Deputy Chief Matt Kalnins has been overseeing the police department in Brooks’ absence.

Kalnins graduated from Oregon High School in 2001. He was employed as a correctional officer with the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Oregon police force in 2006. He was promoted to deputy chief in February 2023.

The council also is in the process of completing more detailed job descriptions for police department personnel, including one for the chief.

DeHaan said updating the job descriptions was recommended by an HR firm and should help with performance reviews.

The council is expected to vote on the new job descriptions at its next regular meeting July 9.