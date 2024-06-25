Anything Goes at 63rd season at Timber Lake Playhouse

MOUNT CARROLL – Timber Lake Playhouse (TLP) sets sail with the delightful, Tony Award-winning Anything Goes June 27 to July 7. This madcap musical comedy stars Broadway’s Heather Parcells as Reno Sweeney and Scott Cote as Moonface Martin in a hilarious shipboard romp wrapped in one of Cole Porter’s most magical scores.

The story concerns madcap antics aboard an ocean liner bound from New York to London. Billy Crocker is a stowaway in love with heiress Hope Harcourt, who is engaged to Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Nightclub singer, Reno Sweeney and Public Enemy Number 13, “Moonface” Martin, aid Billy in his quest to win Hope. Music and lyrics by Cole Porter include “Anything Goes”, “You’re the Top”, and “I Get a Kick Out of You”.

Along with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, the original book is by P.G. Wodehouse, Guy Bolton, Howard Lindsay, and Russel Crouse. The book for this 2022 version was written by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman.

TLP’s production of Anything Goes is directed by TLP Artistic Director, Tommy Ranieri. Ranieri directed last season’s successful 9 to 5: The Musical. He is joined on the creative team by Music Director Matthew W. Surico, Choreographer Lauren Kadel, Scenic Designer and TLP Alumn Spencer Donovan, Costume Designer Thomas J.C. Gluodenis, and Lighting Designer Erik Herskowitz.

Props are designed by Gabe Seplow and sound design is by Rory Shea. Kyle Simkins returns to TLP as Technical Director, Julia Grace Kelley is Production Manager, and Meg Rosenberg will assume the role of Production Stage Manager.

The cast features Heather Parcells as Reno Sweeney, Sitare Sadeghi as Hope Harcourt, Nancy Teerlinck as Mrs. Harcourt, Adam Brett as Billy Crocker, Mark Woodard and Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, Fred Frabota as Eli Whitney, Gabriela Hernandez as Erma, and Scott Cote as Moonface Martin.

Also in the cast are TLP Resident Company members Caroline Lynch Desmarais, Morgan Milone, Malaika Wanjiku, Anya Katherine Jones, Gabe Seplow, Emma Theriot, Kyle Ahmeer Bethea, Sawyer Coffin, Jack Catena, Joshua Credle. Matthew Hommel, and Lucas Diego Marinetto.

Information and tickets for all Timber Lake events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at 815-244-2035. The Box Office is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and through intermission on performance days.