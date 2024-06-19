Flag Day celebrated in Mount Morris

MOUNT MORRIS – Veterans were thanked and a new flag was raised during the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center’s Flag Day ceremony on June 14.
Around 50 people turned out for the program, sitting in the shade of a big maple tree on The Center’s front lawn.
State Representative Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) was the main speaker for the program.
“This is the only Flag Day event I am aware of today,” she said as she addressed the crowd. “Our flag is more than a piece of fabric. For me it evokes deep emotion and respect. It represents the enduring spirit of America.
“Our flag, this flag reminds us of unity and standing together as a nation,” McCombie said. “We are a nation that can overcome our challenges.