June 19, 2024
Shaw Local
Flag Day celebrated in Mount Morris

By Earleen Hinton
Members of the crowd watch as Mt. Morris and Senior and Community Center Executive Director Melissa Rojas (left) and her assistant, Kristine Wachs, raise a new Ameircan flag during a Flag Day ceremony on Friday, June 14, 2024.

Members of the crowd watch as Mt. Morris and Senior and Community Center Executive Director Melissa Rojas (left) and her assistant, Kristine Wachs, raise a new Ameircan flag during a Flag Day ceremony on Friday, June 14, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

MOUNT MORRIS – Veterans were thanked and a new flag was raised during the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center’s Flag Day ceremony on June 14.

Around 50 people turned out for the program, sitting in the shade of a big maple tree on The Center’s front lawn.

State Representative Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) was the main speaker for the program.

“This is the only Flag Day event I am aware of today,” she said as she addressed the crowd. “Our flag is more than a piece of fabric. For me it evokes deep emotion and respect. It represents the enduring spirit of America.

“Our flag, this flag reminds us of unity and standing together as a nation,” McCombie said. “We are a nation that can overcome our challenges.

State representative Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) speaks during a Flag Day event at the Mt. Morris and Senior and Community Center on Friday, June 14, 2024. McCombie is the Republican Minority Leader of the Illinois House of Representatives. She represents the 89th district which consists of all or parts of Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Stephenson, Winnebago counties..

State representative Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) speaks during a Flag Day event at the Mt. Morris and Senior and Community Center on Friday, June 14, 2024. McCombie is the Republican Minority Leader of the Illinois House of Representatives. She represents the 89th district which consists of all or parts of Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Stephenson, Winnebago counties.. (Earleen Hinton)

