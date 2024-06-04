Country Crossroads Quilt Guild to meet June 17

The Country Crossroads Quilt Guild meets monthly at the Forreston Grove Church, Freeport Road, Forreston. Here, the guild put on a show at the Rock River Center in Oregon. Visit countrycrossroadsquiltguild.com for more information. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

FORRESTON — The Country Crossroads Quilt Guild will present Lori Dickman, an educator, author and pattern designer, as the speaker at the Country Crossroads Quilt Guild meeting on Monday, June 17.

Playing with fabric and color as well as teaching has been Dickman’s passion for more than 45 years. The art of “making” has been a wonderful creative journey for her. Her desire is to inspire others to learn to love the art of quilt-making as much as she does. Her lecture is titled “Speedy Solutions to Cut/Organize Your Stash.” The program will be followed by refreshments, a business meeting and Show ‘n Tell.

Guild meetings are held at the Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road, Forreston, on the third Monday of each month (except December) at 7 p.m., with ample time to meet and greet members before the meeting.

Visitors are welcome, but a fee of $5 is accepted at the door. Membership dues are $20.

For more information, call Program Committee Chairs Shelly Holverson at 815-297-2381 or Karen Bolen at 815-233-9836, or Guild President Chyree Rohde-Lincoln at 815-275-2759.