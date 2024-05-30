FFA Alumni Tractor Truck pull is June 1 in Leaf River

Todd Hollis of German Valley drives his 1938 GMC truck at the 2023 Forreston FFA Alumni Tractor and Truck Pull. This year's event is Saturday, June 1 in Leaf River. (Earleen Hinton)

LEAF RIVER – Rip-roaring fun is on the menu for the 13th Annual Forreston FFA Alumni Tractor and Truck Pull.

The Saturday, June 1 event begins at noon with antique tractors followed by farm stock classes at 2 p.m. and trucks at 4 p.m.

At 7 p.m. the big machines come out with classes from the MTTPA professional pulling circuit competing.

Tickets are $15 for an all-day wrist band while kids 5 and under are free.

“All proceeds go to the Forreston FFA Alumni which supports the Forreston FFA Chapter at the high school,” said Josh Bolen, event organizer. “The alumni help supply classroom materials, funding for outside the classroom education, scholarships, and much more. Please make plans to attend the pull that is fun for the whole family!”

The event will be held behind the River Valley Complex in Leaf River.

The pull is made possible by these sponsors: MAD Acres, BVS Diesel, Prairie State Tractor, Forreston Mutual Insurance, Buckshot Ridge Farms and Excavating, M2 Service, Bocker Ruff Grain, Jason Kerr Construction, Helm, Heels and Hardhats Contracting, Compeer Financial, Merit Crane, Heslop Excavating, Johnson Tractor, Area Tree Service, Carrol Service Co, Country Companies Richard Montavan Jr, Inertia Machine Corp, Seward Ag Supply, U.S. Auctioneers, Leaf River Land and Cattle, Martin and Company, Myers’ Farms, Peaceful Storage Custom Bagging Howard Binger, and Troy Wilken.