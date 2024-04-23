OHS music students offering two free events on the heels of success at organizational contest

Gavin Warner plays the tenor saxophone during Oregon High School's Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. Music students will present their spring concert on May 5 and jazz dance on May 11. Both events are free. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON — Oregon High School music students will host their last two concerts of the year in May, capping off their success at the organizational contest.

The spring concert is at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, followed by the jazz dance at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Both performances are in the OHS auditorium and are free to attend.

The music program finished third in the Illinois High School Association state sweepstakes, and between the concert band, jazz band, concert choir and jazz choir, they brought home four Division 1 ratings and three “Best of Days” at the IHSA organizational contest, held in Stockton on April 20.

Zach Hall, choir director, and Andy Eckardt, band director, expressed enthusiasm for their students’ performances.

“It’s one of my favorite events of the year. We get to go show off the hard work that we have been putting in all year. I am proud of our students, and I think they represented our school very well,” Hall said.

“It was one of the best contests I can remember in recent years… all the groups executed their music very well,” Eckardt said.

After a long year of performing, there are only two more chances to see these groups in action. The music students at OHS are just as proud as their directors, and they are very excited for their upcoming events.

“The jazz dance is the best time of the year…great snacks, great people and even better music,” said jazz and concert choir member Brady Davis.

“The spring concert is the last major event for band and choir…I pride myself on the abilities of the choir and band to deliver a stunning performance,” said Isaac Ebert, member of all four groups.

“A lot of honest work has gone into the jazz dance, and I hope you can all experience it,” said Caleb Ward, member of the choirs.

“The spring concert and jazz dance are our chance to have fun with what we’re doing and share our work with an amazing audience. No stress, no judges, just music,” said Sarah Eckardt, member of all four groups.