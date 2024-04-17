Oregon Lions Club honors Brunner

Lions of Illinois Foundation member Ron Fruit presents an award to Roger Brunner for his service to the Oregon Lions Club. (Photo provided by Jean Hoff)

OREGON — The Lions Club honored one of its long-standing members April 3.

Roger Brunner’s service to the Lions Club was recognized by several Oregon Lions and community members at the Grove in Mount Morris on April 3. Brunner’s service to the Oregon community and his many years of dedicated service to the Oregon Lions Club were acknowledged.

Oregon Mayor Ken Williams and Lions of Illinois Foundation member Ron Fruit were among those who were present to thank Brunner and present him with a Lions of Illinois Foundation Award.

In other club news, Lions for Literacy members Lion Sharon and Lion Joe Kryszak gave away books to students attending Family Night at the Oregon Elementary School on March 21.

Renee Barnhart, from the Ogle County Community Mental Health Board, was the guest speaker at the Oregon Lions meeting April 11 at the VFW in Oregon. She explained how eight agencies use mental health dollars for the betterment of those county residents in need.

The Oregon Lions Club held its annual dessert auction March 14 at the VFW in Oregon. Lots of tasty treats, baked by the Oregon Lions, were auctioned off by Oregon Lion James Brown with the assistance of his wife, Karen Virnoche.