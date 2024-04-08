Forrestville Valley Youth Network donates books to grade school library

Current board members of FVVYN hold some of the books that were recently purchased for the Forreston Grade School library. Pictured, left to right, are: Dave Gesin, Jane Koeller, Barb Miller, Sue Giedd, and Jan Cotter. Not pictured is Larry Wagner. (Photo provided by Jane Koeller)

FORRESTON – The Forrestville Valley Youth Network recently donated $500 in books to the Forreston Grade School library.

“The board heard about the need for new books and wanted to help make a difference for the grade school kids. The teachers created wish lists to help FVVYN know what to purchase. Reading is the foundation of all learning, and the board was happy to provide this opportunity,” said Jane Koeller, one of the event’s organizers.

FVVYN is a non-profit group that helps sponsor the after-school mentoring program for grades 2-8. The mentoring groups meet in German Valley, Leaf River, and Forreston.

FVVYN holds an annual online auction to raise money for the mentoring program, a $1000 scholarship for a graduating senior that was a past mentee, and to cover their liability insurance costs.

“Thanks to all who continue to support this great organization,” said Koeller.