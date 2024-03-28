First Fridays is April 5 at Oregon VFW

Jerry Tice, chairman of the First Fridays Committee, opened last month’s show, with help from a few friends. (Photo supplied by Lowell Harp)

OREGON – The First Fridays Open Mic monthly show is April 5 at the Oregon VFW.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations.

“Performers can sign up for time slots on a first-come-first-serve basis, so it’s best to arrive by 6 P.M. or earlier,” said Lowell Harp, one of the event’s organizers.

Interested parties who have questions should contact Jerry Tice, at 815-449-2660.

The VFW is located at 1310 West Washington Street in Oregon. It provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building. A fish fry runs from 4-8 p.m.