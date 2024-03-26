Mother of victim, prosecutor comment after Malta man convicted in 2020 deaths, arson

Friends and coworkers of Melissa Lamesch hold photos of her and her unborn baby as they stand in front of the Ogle County Judicial Center following a 2022 pretrial hearing for Matthew Plote, who was found guilty March 22, 2024, of their 2020 deaths. Pictured, from left, are Rachel Sitkiewicz, Kiki Sitkiewicz and Bridget Burke. Rachel Sitkiewicz served as an EMT with Lamesch. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

OREGON – The family of Melissa Lamesch wept softly and sighed with relief as they sat in an Ogle County courtroom after a jury found Matthew Plote guilty Friday of strangling Lamesch to death and killing her unborn baby on Nov. 25, 2020.

Melissa’s family, supported by a strong contingent of friends, were present each day of the 5-day trial and watched as Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock and his assistants Heather Kruse and Allison Huntley tried the case March 18-22 in front of Judge John “Ben” Roe at the Ogle County Judicial Center.

“We lost a daughter, a sister, an aunt and goddaughter along with her son, our grandson and nephew along with her beloved shelter rescue cat,” said her mother, Deanna, after the verdict was read. “Two days before the baby was due and one day before Thanksgiving and on her youngest sister’s birthday. How do you come back from that?”

Rock also looked relieved as the courtroom emptied around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“We could never bring back Melissa, but I’m very happy we could bring justice to the Lamesch family as best as we can,” said Rock.

When asked how difficult it was to prosecute this case, Rock said all cases present challenges.

“All these cases are all different,” Rock said. “Every case is unique so it can take a period of time to put it together and then it has to be presented to the jurors.”

A post-trial status hearing has been set for April 25. Rock said he expects Plote’s sentencing hearing to be held within the next six months. In a March 25 press release, Rock said Plote is facing a mandatory life sentence.

Jurors deliberated for two hours Friday night before finding Plote, 36, of Malta, guilty of killing Melissa, 27, on Nov. 25, 2020, just one day before Thanksgiving and two days before her full-term baby was to be born. He was found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, three counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child and one count each of residential arson, aggravated domestic battery and concealment of a homicidal death.

Plote, the baby’s biological father, showed no emotion as the verdict was read. Members of his family, including his mother and father, were also present during the trial and quietly wept when the verdicts were read.

In an email to Shaw Media, Deanna Lamesch also thanked first responders, law enforcement and others for their support.

“We also owe gratitude to family and friends for outpourings of support. This week was tough and graphic. We also appreciate all those who were called and/or served for jury duty and for all those who testified. We can never thank you enough for your time and sacrifices this week” she wrote. “To say this process has been overwhelming, is an understatement. We had so much taken from us. Melissa wouldn’t have wanted all this attention. It is so heartbreaking to know that a spunky, quirky, feisty girl like Melissa could fall prey to such horrible domestic violence. But, they (she and Barrett) are at peace, hopefully now we can start to have some too.”