Rogers sentenced to 2 days in jail, 12 months’ conditional discharge

OREGON – A Leaf River woman who pleaded guilty to battery has been sentenced to two days in the Ogle County Jail and 12 months’ conditional discharge.

Silvia L. Rogers, 56, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 as part of a plea agreement that dismissed one count of aggravated battery and one count of criminal damage to property less than $500. A single charge of disorderly conduct in a separate case also was dismissed.

Rogers also was ordered to pay $694 in fines and fees, according to court documents.

The two cases stem from three arrests that occurred in an eight-day span and involved Rogers and the same person, according to police. Rogers was arrested twice Dec. 10, 2023, and a third time Dec. 18, 2023.

The aggravated battery charge stemmed from the first arrest, according to Ogle County Circuit Court charging documents.

On Dec. 10, 2023, Rogers grabbed the victim while they were outside the Leaf River Methodist Church in a way that “knowingly made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature,” according to the documents.

The incident occurred about 10:30 a.m., according to an Ogle County Sheriff’s Office report. At that time, Rogers was taken to the Ogle County Jail, released on a notice to appear and given a future court date.

Later that day, about 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 100 block of Main Street in Leaf River, at which point Rogers was arrested on charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to property, according to the sheriff’s office report. She was taken to the Ogle County Jail and held pending a court appearance.

Conditions of her release after the second incident included having no contact with the victim, Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock said.

Rogers was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct about 3 p.m. Dec. 18, 2023, after deputies again responded to the 100 block of Main Street in Leaf River, according to a sheriff’s report. Rogers must pay the fees and fines or appear in court at 9 a.m. May 20, according to court documents.