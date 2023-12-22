OREGON – Police said a 56-year-old Leaf River woman charged with aggravated battery has been arrested two additional times for going after the same person, all within an eight-day span.

Silvia L. Rogers was arrested twice Dec. 10 and a third time Dec. 18.

The aggravated battery charge stems from the first arrest, according to Ogle County Circuit Court charging documents.

On Dec. 10, Rogers grabbed the victim while they were outside the Leaf River Methodist Church in a way that “knowingly made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature,” according to the documents.

The incident occurred about 10:30 a.m., according to an Ogle County Sheriff’s Office report.

At that time, Rogers was taken to the Ogle County Jail then released on a notice to appear and given a future court date.

Later that day, about 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 100 block of Main Street in Leaf River, at which point Rogers was arrested for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to property, according to the sheriff’s office report.

She was taken to the Ogle County Jail and held pending a court appearance.

Conditions of her release after the second incident included having no contact with the victim, Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock said.

Rogers was arrested for disorderly conduct about 3 p.m. Monday after deputies again responded to the 100 block of Main Street in Leaf River, according to a sheriff’s report.

The aggravated battery charge is a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by six months of parole, according to the charging document.

As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Rogers is not charged with property damage, trespassing or disorderly conduct, according to court records. She also is not in custody.

Under the SAFE-T Act, the aggravated battery charge that Rogers is facing is not one for which police can detain her, Rock said.

He said a conviction of aggravated battery doesn’t automatically mean prison time; an offender could instead be placed on probation for up to 30 months.

“We’ve filed the most serious offense we can right now,” Rock said. “We’ll have to look at everything else.”

Other court records show that Rogers and the victim recently filed orders of protection for stalking against each other, both of which were denied by the court.

Rogers requested an order of protection Dec. 4, and the other person requested one Nov. 22.

A preliminary status hearing for Rogers is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 27 in courtroom 202.