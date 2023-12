The Pine Creek Christian Church is located at the intersection of W. Penn Corner Road and Lowell Park Road. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

POLO – Pine Creek Christian Church members invite everyone to join them in a Christmas Singalong at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at 8061 W. Penn Corner Road, Polo.

Mary Mead-Cantrell will be the pianist.

“It will be wonderful to put all our voices together to celebrate the Christmas season,” said Sheryl Hopkins, a church member. “Come join us for music and singing, followed by fellowship and refreshments.”

The church is located 8 miles north of Dixon on Lowell Park Road.