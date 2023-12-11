Oregon School District Foundation searching for new board member

OREGON – The Oregon School District Foundation board is searching for a new board member to join the board of directors.

Interested parents, grandparents, and community members are invited to apply to fill the open seat in the organization. Directors of the board meet six Mondays throughout the year to manage foundation business including fundraising, grantee selection and distribution, and overseeing scholarships.

“Our foundation is dedicated to the success the district by providing supply grants, scholarships, and needed equipment,” said Erin Folk, Foundation President. “It’s through the collaborative efforts of our volunteer board members that we can positively impact the lives of students and teachers, creating lasting change.”

Since 2018, the foundation raised $115,000 through fundraising events, financial donations and charitable giving, resulting in $87,000 given out in scholarships, classroom grants, and school equipment and technology.

The school foundation also manages the Teacher Loan Forgiveness Fund, raising over $75,000 from local businesses, families, and foundations to recruit new teachers to the district and help with their student loan payments.

“The Oregon School District Foundation consistently contributes to enhancing educational opportunities and support for our students and teachers of OCUSD,” said Dr. Tom Mahoney, OCUSD Superintendent. “We are thankful for their commitment and efforts to our ongoing mission of supporting student success and academic growth.

The Oregon School District Foundation is also actively looking for individuals interested in volunteering for future events.

Those interested in joining the board or volunteering can send an email to Erin Folk, Foundation President, at erin@oregonpark.org and are invited to attend the next foundation meeting on December 11th at 6:00pm at Nash Recreation Center located at 304 S 5th St, Oregon, IL 61061.