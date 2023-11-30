Ogle County sheriff announces ‘nationwide arrest warrant’ for man

OREGON – A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for Bailey J. Gildea, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office announced late Thursday afternoon.

Gildea is wanted out of Ogle County for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, mob action, aggravated fleeing to elude, and resisting arrest, the news release said.

He is described as being 5 foot, 10 inches tall with blond, strawberry hair and blue eyes. Tattoos include “Carmyn” on his right lower arm, “Adalynn” on his left lower arm, and an eye in a triangle on this left hand.

Anyone with information leading to Gildea’s arrest may be eligible to receive up to $1,000 by contacting Ogle-Lee Crime Stoppers at 888-228-4488. Callers can remain anonymous.