Performing Arts Guild to present A Winter Medley

MT. MORRIS – This winter the Performing Arts Guild of Mt. Morris will present A Winter Medley. A mixture of comedy and drama, cast members will perform Gift of the Magi, Baker’s Dozen, Christmas Truce and various selections from All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.

Aireloom Music Studio will also be entertaining the audience throughout the evening.

Performances will be held on Friday through Sunday, Dec. 8-10 at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove Theater, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. There will be open seating on a first come first serve basis.

Doors open a half hour before show time. Donations only with all net proceeds to The Mt. Morris Fire Station. For information call 815-734-2103 or visit www.performingartsguild.com.

Auditions were held in October and the cast is s follows: Connie Augsburger, Jeff Bold, Dennis Cheatwood, Mary Cheatwood, Brianna Fuentes, Montana Larson, Morgan McConnell, Priscilla Osborne, Gerald Sheely, David Sheely, Dylan Stormont, Larry Ubben, Zander VandeSand, David Wehler, Rene Wehler and Trudy Whalen.

A Winter Medley will be directed by Margo Ackland, Mary Cheatwood, Jeff Bold and student director Zander VandeSand with Pam Ballard and Karen Urish as the producers.