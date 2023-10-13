IDOT announces seasonal employment opportunities

DIXON – The Illinois Department of Transportation District 2 continues to take applications for seasonal positions to help with snow and ice removal in Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Rock Island, Henry, Whiteside, Lee, Carroll, Jo Daviess and Stephenson counties.

Applications for Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers must be completed online at https://illinois.jobs2web.com by Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Both Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers are being hired to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during winter. They are required to promptly respond to emerging weather situations for snow and ice removal and be ready to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays.

The starting salary is $4,850 monthly. Applicants must have a valid commercial driver’s license and email address and undergo a criminal background check.

A pre-employment physical and vision test as well as drug and alcohol screening are required. A new law provides for veterans’ preference for these seasonal positions and veterans are encouraged to apply.

Applicants will be selected based on availability, job-related experience and qualifications.

For additional information, including positions available and the application process in specific districts, details on pay and potential for benefits, please click here.

For questions or more information about these job opportunities, call 815-284-5404. A short, animated video on the snowbird program is available on IDOT’s YouTube channel.