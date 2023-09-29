Polo Chamber’s 2023 Citizen of Year is Sharon Miller

POLO — It means a lot to Sharon Miller that her selection as the Polo Chamber of Commerce 2023 Citizen of the Year comes from her fellow Second Hand Rose volunteers.

Miller received the award during the Polo Chamber of Commerce’s 56th annual meeting and dinner Wednesday, Sept. 27, at The Polo Room.

“We’re a close-knit group,” Miller said of Second Hand Rose volunteers. “All of us are volunteers who have worked there for years and years who just want to help the community.”

The purpose of Second Hand Rose is to provide good used clothing to the community at a reasonable price and to remain self-supporting. The store, located at 107 E. Mason St., Polo, is sponsored by The Polo Community Council of Churches.

Miller said she has volunteered at Second Hand Rose for about 15 years. She said she enjoys her work because it means she’s helping other people.

“The reason that we all work there is to help the community,” Miller said. “We have donated $100,000 over the course of 36 years to many people in the community and those in the surrounding area, too. A small group of people have done a lot for many people.”

2023 Carole Nettz Volunteers of the Year

Barb and Jim Miller were named the 2023 Carole Nettz Volunteers of the Year by the Polo Chamber of Commerce.

Barb Miller said she was “very surprised” to be selected, but that it means a lot. Jim Miller was unable to attend the Chamber’s meeting and dinner.

Polo Chamber of Commerce 2023 Carole Nettz Volunteer of the Year Barb Miller, left, poses for a photo with Chamber Director Joey Kochsmeier on Sept. 27, 2023. Miller and her husband, Jim Miller, were named volunteers of the year during the Chamber's 56th annual meeting and dinner; Jim Miller was unable to attend. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

“My husband and I have been on Town & Country Days Committee for probably over 20 years,” Barb Miller said. “We started when my oldest son was in first grade, and he’s 31 years old now.”

The Millers regularly volunteer with Polo Town & Country Days, their church, the city’s Easter egg hunt and more.

When asked what motivates them to volunteer, Barb Miller said, “Because somebody has to, and we like helping out.”