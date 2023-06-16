Stronghold Castle to be topic at June 24 Depot program

OREGON – Danny Pierce, executive director of the Stronghold Camp & Retreat Center, north of Oregon, will be present an introduction and overview of Walter Ansel Strong, publisher of the Chicago Daily News and owner of Stronghold Castle on Saturday, June 24 at the Oregon Depot Museum.

The program begins at 10 a.m.

In 1928, Strong purchased 360 acres of property overlooking the Rock River to build a summer home for his family– now called Stronghold Camp & Retreat Center.

Unfortunately, Strong spent only one summer in the nearly completed castle before dying of a heart attack on May 10, 1931, at his home in Winnetka, Illinois. He was only 47 years of age.

His wife, Josephine continued to divide her time between her Winnetka home and Stronghold until her death in 1961.

Stronghold was then sold to the Presbyterian Church in 1962 and operated as a four-season retreat center until 2019 when it separated from the Presbytery.

Today, Stronghold Camp & Retreat Center, is a nonprofit, that continues to operate year round without underwriting by the Presbyterian Church. The castle and camp have also become a wedding destination location with guests able to stay overnight on the property while they attend wedding celebrations.

Pierce is a former college professor at Maryville College in Tennessee who was brought to Illinois in 2016 to manage the transition from a private to a public institution.

For additional details about this or any other Depot information call Otto Dick at 815-440-0639, Roger Cain 815-757-9715 or Chris Martin at 815-742-8471.