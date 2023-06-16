“Best in the Midwest” Fly-in/Drive-in Breakfast set for July 4

MT. MORRIS – The Ogle County Pilots will host their “Best in the Midwest” Fly-in/Drive-in Breakfast on July 4 from 7-11 a.m. The event will be at the Ogle County Airport, located at 3019 west Illinois Route 64, Oregon.

Fixings include pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, applesauce and drinks. The cost for breakfast is $10 for those aged 13 and up, $5 for kids ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and under.

Bring the whole family for breakfast and watch all kinds of airplanes fly in from around the area! You’ll even have the opportunity to get up close to see the aircrafts.

A gun raffle fundraiser and a 50/50 drawing will be held. Possession of a valid FOID card is required to participate in the gun raffle, the proceeds of which will be donated to the airport. You do not need to be present to win the 50/50 raffle.

The goal for this year’s event is to serve 1,000 patrons of more. Please come show your support at a great event and facility. The event will be held rain or shine.