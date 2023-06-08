River’s Edge Farmers Market Thursday evenings in along the riverfront in Oregon

OREGON – The River’s Edge Farmers Market started its summer season on June 1.

The market is located at 123 N. Second Street, just north of the Oregon fire station and is open from 5-7:30 p.m.

Vendors offer fresh produce, meat, eggs, coffee, honey, maple syrup and mushrooms, plus canned goods and tasty homemade baked goods and snacks.

“We are also very happy to again accept SNAP/Link funds for the above items,” said Liz Hiemstra, market co-manager.

Those using Link cards can visit the information booth (orange tent with the yellow tablecloth) to exchange Link funds for “River Bucks,” which can be used to buy food items directly from vendors.

“We are also participating in the Link Match program, which offers a dollar-for-dollar match on Link funds for fresh produce. Spend $10 from your Link card, get another $10 to spend,” she said.

Other items available to purchase include jewelry, soap, apparel, art, plants, knit and crochet items, dog treats and more.

“Most importantly, we’ll have fun. June 1 promises to be a wonderful night and it only gets better throughout the season. We look forward to seeing you there, June through September,” Hiemstra said.

More information can be found at cityoforegon.org/rivers-edge-farmers-market or on Facebook or Instagram.