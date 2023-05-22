Memorial events offered in Forreston, Mt. Morris, Oregon, and Polo

Forreston

Forreston American Legion Post #308 will be hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at Memorial Park in Forreston.

All are welcome to attend. After the ceremony a free will luncheon will be provided.

Mt. Morris

Mt. Morris American Legion Post #143 will host the annual Memorial Day Program on at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at the American Legion Veterans Memorial Fountain. It is located on the corner of Wesley Avenue and Main Street, one block south of Hitt Street (Route 64).

The program again includes the reading of every name of all deceased Mt. Morris veterans from WWII to the present. There will be a separate presentation of the names of those killed in action.

The American Legion post is pleased to be assisted during the ceremonies by Girl Scouts from Mt. Morris and Oregon.

Organizers invite all family members, friends, and other guests to share this special time in honor of our many loved ones who served this country.

“The Gettysburg Address” and “In Flanders Fields” will be read. Wreaths will be placed at the Memorial Fountain in honor of veterans from every war and those serving during peacetime. The Mt. Morris American Legion firing squad, the benediction, and taps will conclude the service.

The program will be held primarily but not totally under the shade of campus trees. We advise you to bring a chair, water, sunscreen, and hat. It will be cancelled in case of thunderstorms. The cancellation decision will not be made until Memorial Day morning.

Oregon

Oregon VFW Post 8739 and Legion Post 97 will perform a Memorial Day Service starting at 9:10 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the historic Ogle County Courthouse for laying of the wreaths. Participants will then move to the River Side Cemetery at about 9:30 a.m.

Service at the cemetery will include music by Oregon High School Band followed by speakers Robert Coulter, of the Oregon VFW and Oregon Mayor Ken Williams. It will conclude with the OHS band performing, a rifle salute and echo taps by the band. The program should conclude before 11:30 a.m.

Due to Covid the VFW will not be having lunch this year.

Polo

The Polo Memorial Day Parade will consist of members of the Patrick Fegan American Legion Post #83 and Polo VFW 8455, Veterans, the Polo Police and Fire Departments, and other groups including the girls scouts, boy scouts, and cub scouts.

The parade will step of at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29 and proceed west on Mason to North on Division to Fairmount Cemetery. If IDOT has not completed work on Division Street, then an alternate route will be announced.

There will be a ceremony at approximately 10 a.m. to include a wreath laying by both the American Legion and VFW auxiliaries at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

All are welcome to march and participate in the parade.