Mt. Morris church to offer End-of-Life Planning Workshop

MT. MORRIS – A free workshop about the documents needed for end-of-life planning will be offered at the Disciples United Methodist Church in Mt. Morris from 1-4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

The workshop is open to all individuals regardless of their religious denomination.

Louis Finch IV, director of the Finch Funeral Home and Ogle County Coroner, will present an overview of funeral, memorial, or celebration of life planning. Attendees will learn about writing their own obituaries.

Topics will include presentations about the documents needed for and the creation of a Life File; more recently explored stages and opportunities for later adult development, and ideas for building and living one’s legacy.

Pastor Julie Bunt will share how to create a memorial service and review its component parts. Several resources for grief work will be provided.

Break-out groups include one for creating a memorial service or another focused on obituary writing. People can then develop their plans in the comfort of home or with family and friends and return in a month to share them with other group members.

The workshop will also include two musical interludes presented by harpist, Kit Reynolds.

For more information, call the church at 815-734-4853. RSVPs are appreciated to better plan seating arrangements and refreshments, and walk-ins are most welcome.

In June, the church will also offer a guided tour of the new 60-acre, Rock River Memorial Forest located along the Rock River. The forest, established by Better Place Forests, is a natural area in which to celebrate lives and return ashes to the earth beneath a personally chosen memorial tree.

The church is located at 102 Maple Avenue on the corner of Hitt Street (Route 64) and is easily accessible.