Mt. Morris Pharmacy opens in village’s downtown business district

MT. MORRIS — A telepharmacy opened last week in downtown Mt. Morris, after more than two years of planning and building renovations.

The Mt. Morris Pharmacy, which opened March 29, is owned by Kip and Karrie Sabinson, of Warren. Currently, it is the only pharmacy in the village.

“The size of a community like that [Mt. Morris], it really does need a pharmacy,” Kip Sabinson said. “I believe there are over 3,000 people. That’s a good-sized village to be without one.”

A telepharmacy has medications and a certified pharmacy technician on-site, but the pharmacist is located at a home store, he explained. The home store for the Mt. Morris Pharmacy is located in Lena, where they own a traditional pharmacy, Sabinson said.

According to www.TelePharm.com — the software the Sabinsons use — a telepharmacy works in the following way:

1. Prescriptions are dropped off at the telepharmacy by patients or sent in by the health care provider.

2. A certified pharmacy technician prepares the prescription. As part of the process, they take photos of the prescription, labels, medication and the medication bottle with the lot number and expiration date.

3. A pharmacist at the home store reviews the images and the patient’s medical records. The pharmacist either approves or rejects the prescription. If rejected, the pharmacist will make a note of the reason for the technician.

4. When the prescription is picked up, the patient speaks with the pharmacist via live videoconferencing that is private and HIPAA-compliant. The pharmacist answers questions and provides instructions.

“Even if they want to talk to a pharmacist about an over-the-counter medication, you can come in and contact the pharmacist,” Sabinson said.

The Mt. Morris Pharmacy is a full-service Health Mart brand pharmacy that also stocks a full line of over-the-counter medications, such as cough-and-cold medicine, antacids and wound care, he said. There are some gift items and they plan to have cards for sale in the future, Sabinson said.

The Sabinsons own traditional pharmacies in Warren and Lena, and telepharmacies in Mt. Morris, Polo, Lanark and Elizabeth.

“We’re excited to have the Mt. Morris Pharmacy now in our downtown,” Village President Phil Labash said. “This provides a service that is really vital to the citizens of Mt. Morris, and is a convenient and welcome addition to our business community.”

The Mt. Morris Economic Development Group first approached the Sabinsons about opening a pharmacy in the village about two years ago, Sabinson said. The EDG found someone to purchase and renovate the building that now holds the pharmacy.

Holden Construction & Landscaping, of Polo, did the renovations, Sabinson said.

Formerly, the building was the office of Jerry Griffin Insurance and Light’s Jewelry.

“We’re just excited to be open,” Sabinson said. “It’s been a little bit of a long run.”

The Mt. Morris Pharmacy is located at 117 S. Wesley Ave. The store’s phone number is: 779-545-0159.

It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with a lunch break closure daily from 1 to 1:30 p.m. On Saturdays, the pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to noon.

Lindsey Meinsma, a certified pharmacy technician, stands in one of the aisles at the new Mt. Morris Pharmacy which opened last week. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

