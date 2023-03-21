Trial program announced for plastic bag recycling

If you want to get rid of that bag of plastic bags cluttering your cupboard the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department (OCSWMD) can help.

The department is now running a trial program for plastic bag and plastic film recycling for residents of Ogle County.

“The abundance of plastic bags is a major environmental issue and many county residents have issues with access to a recycling program that accepts these items. The OCSWMD understands this and wants to help keep as much plastic as we can out of landfills and the environment, and provide a means to recycle these materials,” department officials said in a press release.

This program started March 6 and continues until Wednesday, Sept. 6. Items accepted include empty, clean, and dry grocery bags, bread bags, cereal bags, plastic shipping envelopes and wrap, case overwrap, bubble wrap, salt bags, Ziploc bags, and clean, dry produce bags.

Ogle County residents can drop off their plastic bags anytime for recycling at the County Annex Building located at 909 Pines Road in Oregon (blue recycling bin by entrance) or at the old Ogle County Courthouse in the 100 block of S. Fourth Street (Illinois 2) in downtown Oregon. Bags can be placed in the recycling bin located on the first floor lobby, during business hours.

Plastic bags will also be accepted at all other recycling events hosted by the OCSWMD throughout the above listed time period.

“While recycling these plastic bags is beneficial and important, the OCSWMD reminds residents that waste reduction must come before recycling. The OCSWMD encourages residents to avoid excess packaging and seek out reusable options for packaging whenever possible,” officials said.