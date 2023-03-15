Mt. Morris Economic Development Group to host candidate night on March 23

MT. MORRIS — The Mt. Morris Economic Development Group is hosting a Candidates Night on Thursday, March 23.

The event is set to start at 7 p.m., and will be held at Pinecrest Grove. Organizers estimate the event will be two hours long, or less.

All candidates running for the Oregon School Board and Mt. Morris Village Board have been invited to the event.

Lori Peterson will serve as moderator, fielding questions. Anyone interested in asking questions can do so either the night of the event, or by emailing Paula Diehl at EconDirector@mtmorrisil.net ahead of time.