Camp Grant to be topic at Oregon Depot Museum program on March 25

Camp Grant, the Rockford military training base for WWI and WWII, will be the topic at the Saturday, March 25 Oregon Depot Museum program. The history of the base will be presented by Rockford Midway Village Museum staff.

Camp Grant was developed in 1917, there were tens of thousands troops trained there during WWI, over 300,000 troops during WWII.

There were approximately 1,500 buildings on the site. The Camp was covering about 5,000 acres most of what is now the Rockford International Airport.

The February program featured the history of Ulysses S. Grant the General of the Union Army. Camp Grant was named after General Grant, the 18th president of the United States.

The program will begin at 10 a.m. at the Oregon Depot Museum, 401 Collins Street.

“This program is one you will not want to miss as it offers a glimpse of local history that only a few persons living today can remember,” said Depot board member Chris Martin.

For additional details about this or any other Depot information call Otto Dick at 815-440-0639, Roger Cain 815-757-9715 or Chris Martin at 815-742-8471.