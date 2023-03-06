Mt. Morris Senior Center announces extended trip to West Virginia to ‘Ride the Rails’

A five-day, four-night trip to West Virginia is scheduled to take place from Monday, June 19, to Friday, June 23. The cost is $900 per person for double occupancy, or $1,199 for single occupancy.

The package includes the following, plus much more for your enjoyment: four nights lodging; four breakfasts; one lunch; two dinners; Cass Scenic Railraid; Smoke Hole Caverns; Blackwater Falls State Park; tour of Cleveland; Creation Museum; taxes and meal gratuities.

You can send your $100 deposit to reserve your spot to the Mt. Morris Senior Center today. All ages are welcome on the trip.

If you have any questions, or would like to sign up prior to the meetings, please call Barb Burke at 815-238-8645, or contact the Mt. Morris Senior Center at 815-734-6335.