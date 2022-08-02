Ogle County Fair offers plenty of family fun Aug. 3-7

OREGON — It’s fair time in Ogle County.

The 168th Ogle County Fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 3 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 7 at the fairgrounds, 440 N. Limekiln Rd., one mile west of Oregon just north of Ill. 64.

Fairgoers will be treated to two new free ground shows this year, the Pirates of the Columbian Caribbean, featuring aerial acrobatics, and Wolves of the World, starring rescued wolves from around the globe.

The ground shows will take place every day of the fair. Other free shows include the Brian Holt Magic Show, chainsaw artist Dave Ferrell, and the strolling Ta-Da Robotics.

The fair begins on Wednesday, Aug. 3 with the 2022 Fair Queen Pageant at 5:30 p.m.

Traditional grand stand shows include truck and tractor pulls on Wednesday and Thursday, the Big Hat Rodeo on Friday, and the demolition derby on Saturday.

The Tri County Pullers will bring their mini-rod tractors to the fair for the first time on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m.

Exhibitors will show off their talents and hard work throughout the fair at the Open Show and Junior Open Show in the Exhibit Building.

The 4-H Show will also be ongoing as well featuring a wide array of topics from traditional livestock, foods, vegetables and fruits, clothing and crafts, photography, floriculture to beekeeping, electricity, woodworking, and computer science.

The fair’s $8 admission fee includes not only ground shows and exhibits but also unlimited carnival rides.

Children age 3 and younger get into the fair free but each will need a $4 wristband to ride at the carnival. Wristbands are available at the gate.

Besides traditional fair foods, a pork chop dinner will be served by the Ogle County Pork Producers on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Music will be part of the fair as well with performances by local entertainers.

Burn N’ Bush will perform on Thursday, First Friday on Friday and Chip Messiner on Saturday. All shows are at 7 p.m. at the Lions Shelter.

For more information on fair events, visit www.oglecountyfair.com.

Carnival Schedule

Wednesday – 6-10 p.m.

Thursday – 5-10 p.m.

Friday – 3-10 p.m.

Saturday – Noon-10 p.m.

Sunday – 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Two carnival workers set up the Zipper ride at the Ogle County Fairgrounds on Tuesday. The fair opened Aug. 3 and includes 4-H projects, and 4-H animals, a demolition derby, rodeo, and truck and tractor pulls. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Elizabeth Kennedy of the Hub Hickory 4-H Club turned this zucchini into a whale as one of her projects for this year's Ogle County 4-H Fair. 4-H projects are on display in the exhibit bulding at the fair through Sunday, Aug. 7. The fair also includes 4-H animals, a demolition derby, rodeo, and truck and tractor pulls and carnival rides. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Two carnival workers set up a ride at the Ogle County Fairgrounds on Tuesday. The fair opened Aug. 3 and includes 4-H projects, and 4-H animals, a demolition derby, rodeo, and truck and tractor pulls. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)