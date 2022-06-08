June 07, 2022
Kable Band Concerts to begin June 15 in Mt. Morris

By Shaw Local News Network

Sarah Reckmeyer (far right) has the Kable Concert Band take a bow after their performance on July 14, 2021. Sarah was the guest director for the night in the band shell in Mt. Morris that is named for Warren Reckmeyer, Sarah's father, who was the Kable band director for many years. He passed away in 2020. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Kable Band Concerts will begin Wednesday, June 15 and continue Wednesday nights until Aug. 3 in the Warren Reckmeyer Band Shell on the Campus in downtown Mt. Morris. The concerts are free.

The July 4 Patriotic concert will be behind the David L. Rahn Junior High School prior to the fireworks.

The Kable Band is beginning it’s 126th season of summer concerts and 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of the band shell.

The Kable Band, under the direction of Oregon High School Band Director Andy Eckardt, performs a variety of music for audiences. Concerts also feature a special soloist or soloists. Featured June 15, is Chris Scanlon, a trumpet professor at NIU. His solo performance will include, “The Carnival of Venice.”

Also, Chris Scanlon, Adam Larsen, and Andy Eckardt will perform, “Bugler’s Holiday.”

“Bench seating is provided on the Campus, or bring your own lawn chair,” said Sylvia Saunders, band member. “And you won’t want to miss the ice-cream socials at 7 p.m. Ice cream socials are served by local organizations. The Mt. Morris Senior Center will be serving on June 15.”