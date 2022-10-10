Mercedes Benz EQS 580 is EV lineup’s flagship sedan

Last year the American car buyer was introduced to the first Mercedes Benz Electric Vehicle (EV), a pair of large EQS sedans, the 450 and the 580. I recently tested the heftier 580 4Matic and got some great insights into where luxury EVs are headed. Short answer: Anywhere they want to go.

Mercedes Benz has drawn a distinct line between its gas-powered lineup and EV lineup. It sees them as two different stables and, while it might be easy to draw some comparisons between the offerings, they stand on their own, with their own distinct benefits and selling points.

Looking at the exterior of the flagship for the EV lineup, there’s no doubt this is something very different than what you are used to seeing. There’s some vague resemblance to the top-end S-Class sedan, but rest assured this EQS 580 rests on an all-new architecture designed distinctly for an EV.

Extended range

At the top of the bullet point list about the EQS 580 (and probably for any EV coming out these days) is its maximum range, which is an impressive 340 miles. In rough math, and a perfect world (and perfect road surface), that gives you more than five hours on the highway before needing a charge.

Range anxiety is the No. 1 reason buyers shy away from EVs. Whether they are $50k, or in the case of my Mercedes, $140k, the fear of being stranded hangs heavy on Americans’ minds. This stems from a lifetime of driving onward with little concern for where the next tank of gas might come from, understandable given the tens of thousands of fueling stations located across the nation. This is not the case for charging stations, though the number is growing daily.

It takes a very large battery pack to achieve the range numbers the EQS offers. My tester had 107.8 kWh at its disposal. Also making it crazy efficient is the super-low drag coefficient of 0.20, which is unmatched by any production EV.

Unique design

Once you start looking closer, you start to see the difference in an EV emerge, but unlike previous EVs that have worn their propulsion method in their outward appearances (and not always very stylishly), this EQS 580 is gorgeous, sleek, and aerodynamic. You have heard all about the front trunks that EVs have available given the lack of an engine, well, this EQS 580 doesn’t have a “frunk” and the hood doesn’t even open. Welcome to the evolving world of the EV!

By the way, that seamless hood that sets the aerodynamic tone for the design doesn’t cover a hollow cavern below. Nope, no space is wasted as Mercedes designated the regions for its HVAC (Energizing Air Control Plus) system, which utilizes a massive HEPA filter that will block 99.65% of particulate matter from making it inside the cabin.

The cabin

It doesn’t take but a moment to settle into the comfy seats and to take in the aura of the cabin to realize you are in a Mercedes Benz. All the expected stylings and upscale materials are blended as seamlessly as the exterior creases. Soft LED accent lighting in all the right spots, leather, suede, wood, and rich brushed metal create a wonderful space to relax and drive.

The seating is spacious, wide and perfectly bolstered. My tester was equipped with heating, ventilation and massage features that transform the incredibly roomy cabin into a pampering lounge. My EQS 580 had a $1,690 optional Executive Rear Seat Package Plus, which offered massages in every seat.

The EQS 580′s hatchback offers 21.5 cu. ft of storage, which nearly triples to 62.5 with the back seats down. I also appreciated the large storage area below the floor level, which was great for loose items and the charger pack items.

I could probably do an entire story just on the EQS 580′s electronic dash treatment, called the Hyperscreen.

Made up of three independent screens moving horizontally across the entire dash, you have the driver’s instrument panel (12.3 in.), center console (17.7 in.), and the passenger dash (12.3 in.) seamlessly connecting to form a magnificent technical element.

Driver’s screen readouts are the expected metrics, though you can choose from several ways to view them on the screen; on the passenger’s side, there’s easy access to the phone, navigation, and multimedia controls; and the center is a huge mapping screen for the Nav systems.

My tester had virtually no physical controls in the center console, it’s all touch or voice activation. I guess this is where I have to make the real transition to EV, but I’m not there yet. The voice controls are decent and I was able to go to navigation, change audio settings, and cabin temps.

Performance

The dual-motor EQS 580 is a powerful vehicle. Delivering 516 hp (380 kW) and 631 lb-ft (856 Nm) of torque, the most impressive thing about my tester was that it never felt like it was working very hard to move me wherever and however quickly I wanted. It’s quick: going from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds with a maximum speed of 130 mph. It’s an effortless driving experience that once you get used to the quiet in the cabin and the lack of expected feedback from the road and steering, you settle back and enjoy immensely.

I found the range anxiety to always be a bit front and center for me while testing any EV, but it’s not necessary. This EQS 580 won’t let you suddenly run out of charge. It warns you, reminds you, and prompts you to be on alert. It will even let you know what you can do to extend the range, like turning off the climate control to add 12 miles.

At $140,800, my tester certainly falls into the elite expensive category. Relatively speaking, this is not a gas-powered sedan, but something much more forward-thinking and it requires more commitment (in this case dollars). I think it will pan out as a great experience for any who buy it.

•John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.