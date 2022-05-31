Mazda expands with new CX-50

There were a lot of reasons the Mazda CX-5 became the darling of automotive writers across the nation and a top seller for the Japanese automaker back in 2013. It was a sharp-dressed small crossover that was engineered to handle like a coupe and looked like nothing else in the segment. Add in a great price and Mazda had huge sales volume.

So, what’s the CX-50, just a rebadged variant of the CX-5? Thankfully, it is not. It is Japan’s answer to a demand by North American consumers to have their awesome CX-5 experience with significantly more rugged looks and a lot more off-road/towing potential.

First impressions

If you were a fan of the CX-5′s distinct styling, which is a rarity in this crowded segment, then you will especially love the CX-50. While they do look similar, the new CX-50 projects a much more rugged, go-anywhere persona. Look for dark accents and strategic body cladding for off-road protection to help set it apart from its sportier sibling.

The trick to setting the CX-50 apart from the CX-5 is the extra six inches of length and three inches of width. While this crossover has more ground clearance, its overall height is lower. Like a crouching tiger, it looks aggressive and ready to pounce.

I liked the wide grille reaching across the entire space between the inset horizontal headlight assembly. Set in the lower corners, the vertical air intakes add a lot of distinction to the front end. Depending on whether you go with 20-inch or 21-inch upgrades for the wheels, you get plenty of off-road feel.

Great performance

The Mazda CX-5s are built in Japan, but the new CX-50s call Alabama home. Mazda admits that while this crossover was tuned primarily for on-road activity, it has capabilities to get at it off-road.

The CX-50′s standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine is capable of 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. My tester was the more powerful turbo variant that delivered an exciting 256 hp and 320 lb-ft, as well as an increase in towing capacity to 3,500 pounds. A 6-speed automatic transmission is standard and my tester performed admirably with crisp gear changes and immediate response to any prompts from the accelerator.

Upgrading from the base engine to the turbo adds $9,600, but it is the heart of an already-exciting vehicle and worth it. All-wheel-drive comes standard on the CX-50 and works with Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control to keep the car from leaning in cornering maneuvers. I found the CX-50 to be highly responsive with outstanding road manners – exactly what you might expect from a Mazda.

If there is some con to this CX-50, it’s that it requires premium fuel to achieve the pinnacle power numbers. It will run just fine on regular fuel, and at the cost these days it is probably what most drivers will opt for. Look for an EPA rating of 23 city, 29 highway, and 25 combined.

Quality cabin feel

The CX-50′s commitment to quality materials and outstanding craftsmanship make it easily the best when compared to its competition. I found the front row seats to be very comfortable with plenty of leg and headroom. Power adjustments add to your ability to get into a perfect position. Leather upholstery was heated and ventilated.

There’s no hard plastic and lots of soft-touch surfaces throughout. The refinement of the high-contrast stitching is a great way to elevate the overall feel of the cabin without being too in-your-face. The second-row seating is a little snug but perfectly capable of handling 3 adults. The second row will fold down to open up the cargo space to more than 56.3 cubic feet.

The CX-50 offers wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto as standard. A 10.3-inch display sits atop the dash, though it’s not close enough to easily interface as a touchscreen. This is a philosophical design cure the driver-centric engineers at Mazda stick to, offering as little distraction to the driver as possible.

Closing thoughts

While this is not a crossover designed to climb things, it certainly is far more off-road capable than the CX-5. I think the exterior and interior design is a home run, not to mention the larger spaces for passengers and storage. Offering a high-end experience for a price under $50k is where this crossover finds its rarified air.

My tester had a stunning base price of just $28,025, but with some great add-ons, it climbed to $43,170. Still, not a bad place to be given what others in the segment are charging for lesser aesthetics and far less capability.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years’ experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.