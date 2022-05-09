Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic All-Terrain is elegant, AWD wagon

Whether you opt for the sedan, the coupe, or the SUV, choosing to go with Mercedes-Benz typically leaves you with very little regret. What I’m here to add to the discussion is that the E450 4Matic wagon must be included in that hit list.

I recently tested the 2022 Mercedes E450 4Matic All-Terrain, which showcases a mild-hybrid engine that sips fuel while encompassed in the skin of an all-wheel-drive (AWD) wagon. Of course, being it’s a Mercedes, this is not your average wagon – in looks or performance.

Optics

The first thing you notice about the E450 4Matic All-Terrain is the unmistakable silhouette of a wagon. If you are like me and a child of the wagon era, this typically does not resonate as something that’s desirable. This generational disdain led directly to

the birth of the minivan (talk about unintended consequences). However, if they’d been making wagons in the 1980s like this E450, perhaps history might have been different.

The E450 All-Terrain does two things: One, it adds AWD traction to compete with any crossover out there; and two, it manages to do “wagon” better than almost anything I’ve seen (other than maybe the Dodge Magnum). This is a sleek, elegant, and streamlined exterior look.

This wagon is handsome and distinctly unique at the same time (both qualities are not always a given). The short front overhang more than makes up for the extra real estate south of the rear wheels, while the understated front grille and raked windshield add plenty of sporty zest without being too athletic. The 19-inch AMG 5-spoke wheels ($700) were a proper upgrade that didn’t take away from its exterior sophistication.

Power

The wagon features a 48-volt mild hybrid system in addition to the 3.0-liter I6 combustion engine. The combo of these two systems makes the car’s EPA rating of 24 mpg in combined driving possible.

The wagon can offer up a nice 362 horsepower, while the 48-volt mild-hybrid system adds 21 horsepower. That electric motor can also deliver an additional 184 lb.-ft. of torque. While the inline 6-cylinder is an impressive powerplant, adding the extra hybrid-pop, along with the 9-speed automatic transmission, there is a wonderful alignment creating power on demand across the spectrum.

Cabin

There are two themes in the cabin: one, leather; two, quiet. Of course, these are great ways to start discussing the overall comfort offered up by this cabin. Featuring supple black leather seats that provided 12-way positioning, as well as heated and cooled surfaces, front-row passengers will be enveloped in luxury. Even the rear rumble seat has leather surfaces. The huge panoramic glass sunroof elevates the roomy feel of the cabin.

Double-glazed glass helps separate occupants from the noise of the world outside. This is a very quiet cabin that benefits from the feel of the All-Terrain’s air suspension to smooth things out. The All-Terrain has 35 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear bench, fold it flat and get 64 cubic feet.

I appreciated the easy-to-use primary controls for the A/C and the shortcut buttons for the MBUX infotainment system. In my opinion, the MBUX is one of the finest systems out there. Once I got a handle on navigating the menus, there was little the system lacked. For those who don’t choose to fuss with MBUX, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration are available, too.

Value

With a final price tag for my tester at $80,070, it’s would be hard to call this Mercedes a value, but then again, those buying an $80k vehicle typically are not in that market from the start. Nonetheless, the warranty leaves a lot to be desired at four years/50,000-miles with just a basic powertrain/rust coverage. The hybrid component of the engine is covered for eight years.

Overall, the wagon is not making a comeback, but if they all looked and drove like this one – there just might be a renaissance in the making. Its impressive looks and drive quality are worth taking a look at even if you come in at the base $68,400 slot.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years’ experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.