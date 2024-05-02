‘Just there to serve any way I can’: Mark Wood helps residents as police chaplain for Lake in the Hills

Lake in the Hills police chaplain Mark Wood approaches the podium at the Lake in the Hills police station groundbreaking April 19, 2024. (Claire O'Brien)

Mark Wood has served as the chaplain of the Lake in the Hills Police Department for 10 years. He is also pastor of New Life Baptist Church in Lake in the Hills and serves at an assisted living facility, Bickford of Crystal Lake.

Police chaplains go on ride-alongs and comfort colleagues and community members. He first connected with the Lake in the Hills Police Department when a local police officer began attending his church many years ago. The officer didn’t become a longtime attendee because of scheduling conflicts, but they stayed in touch, leading to Wood being brought on as a chaplain about 10 years ago, he said.

He’s the only police chaplain in the Lake in the Hills department, and police Chief Mary Frake said Woods’ impact on the department was tremendous.

“He seems to know exactly what we need and when we need it.”

Frake called him “one of the most selfless individuals” she has ever met.

Wood said he typically goes on a ride-along about once a week, but often helps on scenes when it’s safe to do so.

He seems to know exactly what we need and when we need it.” — Mary Frake, Lake in the Hills police chief, on police chaplain Mark Wood

Wood does “a lot of different, unique things” when he’s out helping the community. Wood said he’ll sometimes interact with children if the police are responding to an incident between the parents, or he’ll comfort people who are shaken up by a car crash while the officers direct traffic and make an incident report. He once walked a dog at a dog park for an hour during a call when someone had to be taken to the hospital and the spouse was still at work and temporarily unable to care for the dog.

“I’m there to minister,” Wood said, adding that means he’s “coming alongside to encourage and help” people.

He also is there for officers. Wood said his goal is to encourage and support officers and keeps any conversations he has with the officers in confidence.

Wood also recognizes the toll the job can take and said he’s a “cheerleader” for the officers. “The stress on these officers is pretty profound,” Wood said.

But he’s also there for the joys of the police department. He gave an invocation at the April 19 groundbreaking of the new Lake in the Hills police station to be built behind the Costco off Randall Road and next to Village Hall.

He began his invocation with a reading from one of the Psalms: “This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

Frake said Wood “provides real support to all members of our department” and is always available to help out.

His caring for the officers extends to their personal lives as well. He’s there when they need a listening ear, but he’s happy to share in their life events as well.

“I had the joy of officiating” a wedding for one of the police officers, Wood said.

Even with the highs and the lows he sees as a chaplain, his focus is on serving the community in “any way I can.” He called it a “real privilege” to help his fellow citizens. “I love what I do.”

“We are very, very blessed to have him,” Frake said.